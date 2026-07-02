ED probes ex-TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty’s ‘Rs 1300 crore’ properties

ED sources said Debraj Chakraborty is suspected of running a syndicate racket, and the agency is likely to question him further. (Debraj Chakraborty/X/AI enhanced)

The Enforcement Directorate has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against former Trinamool Congress councillor Debraj Chakraborty, who was arrested Wednesday, and launched a probe into the properties allegedly owned by him.

ED sources said Thursday the investigation has begun into the assets and financial transactions, including scrutiny of multiple properties linked to Chakraborty, the husband of former TMC MLA Aditi Munshi.

According to sources, there are several complaints against the former councillor, ranging from extortion and land grabbing to running syndicates and issuing threats.

The Central agency is also examining allegations that Chakraborty owns assets worth close to Rs 1,300 crore, which officials say appear disproportionate to his known sources of income. ED is now attempting to determine the source of the alleged wealth and whether it was acquired through illicit means, according to sources.