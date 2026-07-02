ED probes ex-TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty’s ‘Rs 1300 crore’ properties

The Enforcement Directorate has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against former Trinamool Congress councillor Debraj Chakraborty, who was arrested Wednesday, and launched a probe into the properties allegedly owned by him.
ED sources said Thursday the investigation has begun into the assets and financial transactions, including scrutiny of multiple properties linked to Chakraborty, the husband of former TMC MLA Aditi Munshi.
According to sources, there are several complaints against the former councillor, ranging from extortion and land grabbing to running syndicates and issuing threats.
The Central agency is also examining allegations that Chakraborty owns assets worth close to Rs 1,300 crore, which officials say appear disproportionate to his known sources of income. ED is now attempting to determine the source of the alleged wealth and whether it was acquired through illicit means, according to sources.
The sources said it is also probing whether properties were routed through a company named DC Global and is tracing the money trail to identify the individuals from whom funds were allegedly collected for Chakraborty, as well as those who facilitated the transactions on his behalf.
Extortion, financial irregularities and misappropriation of property
The probe will also examine the wider network involved in the alleged extortion operations and the end beneficiaries of the proceeds, including the possible involvement of other influential figures.
According to ED sources, Chakraborty is suspected of running a syndicate racket, and the agency is likely to question him further and may seek his custody for detailed interrogation as the investigation progresses.
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Meanwhile, the police in Kolkata’s Baguihati will produce Chakraborty before the Barasat court and seek 14-day custody.
The police had initiated an investigation against Chakraborty and Munshi over allegations of extortion, financial irregularities and misappropriation of property. The couple faces serious allegations, including possessing assets disproportionate to their income, concealing them, and engaging in money laundering.
According to police sources, local promoters and auto unions had lodged complaints against Chakraborty, alleging he extorted money through his men. They said 10 FIRs have been filed against him based on these complaints.
Chakraborty and his wife had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail on the grounds of fear of arrest. While Munshi was granted anticipatory bail, Chakraborty’s plea was rejected by the court.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More