ED questions TMC Rashbehari MLA Debasish Kumar in Kolkata land-grabbing case

According to agency sources, Kumar arrived at the ED office after 11 am. (Credits: Facebook/ Debasish Kumar﻿)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned Trinamool Congress MLA from the Rashbehari constituency in South Kolkata, Debasish Kumar, for questioning in connection with a land-grabbing case.

Kumar is a member of the Mayor-in-Council of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the TMC candidate for the Rashbehari constituency.

According to agency sources, Kumar arrived at the ED office after 11 am.

ED recently conducted raids at the residence of businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, recovering several documents. Investigators found that Gangopadhyay allegedly sought disputed property documents, created papers for those properties, and sold them at high prices. These properties reportedly belonged to KMC. Kumar’s name surfaced during the investigation.