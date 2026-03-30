ED questions TMC Rashbehari MLA Debasish Kumar in Kolkata land-grabbing case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned Trinamool Congress MLA from the Rashbehari constituency in South Kolkata, Debasish Kumar, for questioning in connection with a land-grabbing case.
Kumar is a member of the Mayor-in-Council of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the TMC candidate for the Rashbehari constituency.
According to agency sources, Kumar arrived at the ED office after 11 am.
ED recently conducted raids at the residence of businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, recovering several documents. Investigators found that Gangopadhyay allegedly sought disputed property documents, created papers for those properties, and sold them at high prices. These properties reportedly belonged to KMC. Kumar’s name surfaced during the investigation.
Sources further stated that the company accused of illegal land acquisition and construction had carried out projects in various locations with municipal assistance, including areas under Kumar’s jurisdiction. Following complaints about this illegal construction, the Central agency conducted searches.
According to ED sources, Kumar is being questioned about any connections or communications with the businessman. Investigators are also examining how disputed property papers were provided without Kumar’s knowledge and whether other KMC officials were involved.
They are further looking into how the businessman obtained information from KMC and how many disputed properties he may have sold.
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Trinamool state vice-president Jayaprakash Majumdar said, “This is proof of helplessness. The ED-CBI-Commission is trying to use everyone before the elections.”
ED sources added that Kumar was asked to bring certain documents and was seen carrying them on Monday morning.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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