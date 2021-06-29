Bengal: Debanjan was questioned by police last year over job cheating complaint

Fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb, who was arrested last week for holding dubious vaccination camps in Kolkata, was questioned by the Bidhannagar police last year in connection with a job cheating complaint, a Kolkata Police officer said on Monday.

An oral complaint was registered at Electronic Complex police station in March 2020. After the incident, Deb’s parents knew that he was faking to be a an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, said the officer.

Investigation also revealed that the 28-year-old, a resident of Anandapur in Kolkata, had carried out a raid masquerading as an IAS officer.

“The news (about the raid) with his picture was published in a newspaper. We are looking for more details,” said the officer, who refused to reveal the date and place of the raid.

Police on Monday raid Deb’s residence at Anandapur and office at Kasba, and recovered more forged stamp and other documents. Investigation revealed that Deb had rented his office in September-October, 2020, for Rs 65,000 a month from one Ashok Roy. When a team of police reached Deb’s house, they learnt that his father was quarantined due to Covid infection. Some stamps, forged documents of various department, three debit cards and bank passbooks have been seized.