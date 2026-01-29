Death toll in Kolkata warehouse fire rises to 21: CPI(M) slams police for delaying arrest of momos company owners

The death toll in the massive fire at two warehouses in Kolkata’s Anandapur area rose to 21 on Thursday, while 27 people have been reported missing, according to police sources.

Cranes and gas cutters are being used even four days after the massive fire at two warehouses at Anandapur, while families are seen searching for their loved ones.

The fire broke out at the building, one of which housed the warehouse of a popular momos company, Wow! Momo, under the jurisdiction of Narendrapur police station in Sonapur constituency, around 3 am on January 26, while the workers were sleeping inside the building. The godown was packed with soft drinks and dry food packets.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised as to why the owners of the momos company have not yet been arrested. The police had earlier arrested the owner of the warehouses, Gangadhar Das, who has been remanded in police custody till February 4.

Wow! Momo on Wednesday released a statement clarifying that the fire spread from the adjoining godown to their premises due to unauthorised cooking, resulting in the deaths of two of their employees and a security guard.

“The fire that emerged from the neighboring premises reportedly started due to unauthorised cooking at their warehouse. This fire engulfed not only our men, our spirit too. Our hearts, our minds, and our prayers go out to the families of the deceased, and so does our commitment to ensure the families are taken care of sufficiently for life. While we acknowledge that such personal loss can never find compensation, however we solemn to ensure their living is well taken care of. We met all 3 families of our employees and assured them. We have given our commitment that beyond statutory and government benefits, which they are entitled to,” Wow! Momo stated.

‘Govt least interested in arresting all the culprits’

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has questioned the police for delaying the arrest of Wow! Momo owners — Vinod Homagai and Sagar Dariyani — and accused the authorities of taking a bribe to cover up the matter.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told The Indian Express, “In the name of change, wetlands are being filled up. If one sees the 2011 satellite map, there is nothing; slowly, everything has changed. It’s because lots of money has illicitly flown to the state government to cover up the whole issue. The owner of the Decorator Warehouse is from Midnapore. So he must be a BJP man, probably why he has been arrested.” He alleged that the government is least interested in arresting all the culprits.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had sought permission to take out a protest rally from Garia to the Narendrapur police station and visit the accident spot. However, the police denied him permission and invoked Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area, apprehending disturbance of public peace and tranquility.

The police order stated, “Activities of those person may lead to tampering with evidence, obstruction of Investigation, disturbance of public tranquility, and hindrance to the ongoing emergency and investigate operations, and considering the sensitivity and gravity of the incident, and to prevent any breach of peace, obstruction to lawful duties or destruction of evidence, it is necessary to impose immediate prohibitory measure in the area, and that also may cause breach of the peace or to disturb tranquility and praying for taking action suo moto u/s 163 (2) BNSS).”

Adhikari, however, moved the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to hold the rally. The court granted permission to file the matter, and it is likely to be heard at 2 pm on Thursday.