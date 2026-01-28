Death toll in Kolkata fire rises to 19; warehouse owner arrested for negligence

The exact cause of the fire at the warehouses in Kolkata's Anandapur area remains unknown (Express Photo by Partha Paul).

As the death toll in the double-warehouse fire at Kolkata’s Anandapur has risen to 19, with several people still reported missing, the police have arrested the owner of the warehouses on the charge of causing death due to negligence.

The Narendrapur police arrested Gangadhar Das from the Garia area on Tuesday night. He is scheduled for a medical examination on Wednesday before being produced at the Baruipur Sub-divisional Court.

Das has denied any negligence on his part. Describing himself as a victim, he lamented that he had lost everything in his long-standing business. He claimed to the police that the fire had originated due to negligence at a nearby manufacturing plant.