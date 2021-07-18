Death of Suvendu’s bodyguard: CID team visits Adhikari home in Kanthi again

A four-member team of the West Bengal Police’s CID again visited Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari’s residence in Kanthi on Saturday morning in connection with the death of his body guard in 2018.

The case was reopened after deceased Subhabrata Chakraborty’s wife, Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty, had filed a fresh police complaint on July 8. She doubted the earlier police version that Subhabrata had shot himself dead with his service revolver on October 13, 2018.

Besides Suvendu’s residence, the CID team checked the barracks where Subhabrata used to stay. The barracks are located just beside the house of the MLA.

The team took pictures and videographed the area and the spot where Subhabrata allegedly shot himself. Sleuths also drew a sketch of the area. Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu, was present along with the sleuths.

“We are co-operating with the investigators,” Dibyendu said..

On July 14, sleuths had visited the barracks and Suvendu’s house, and recorded the statements of security guards.

Meanwhile, a war of words started between the BJP and the TMC.

“Why is the case, after three years, being re-investigated? What is the reason behind it? Is it that no proper investigation was done earlier by police?” said state BJP vice-president Joyprakash Majumder.

“Police are investigating the case. But we wonder why the CBI is yet to arrest Suvendu Adhikari in the Narada case,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.