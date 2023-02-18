Death of mother-daughter duo in Kanpur Dehat: Why was no central probe team sent to UP: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sought to know why was no central team sent to investigate the death of a mother-daughter duo in Uttar Pradesh during an eviction drive.

On February 13, the duo died allegedly by self-immolation during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat district. Claiming that the drive was being conducted to evict poor people, Banerjee said, “But no investigation is ordered in such cases; why was no central team sent there? Here our government gives land rights to the poor to ensure their safety.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of the mother-daughter duo.

The Chief Minister and her party, the TMC, ave been vocal about central teams being sent to West Bengal on various issues, with the most recent ones being on mid-day meal distribution and MNREGA implementation in the state.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal chief minister once again slammed the Centre for not giving the state’s dues and criticised BJP MPs for not doing anything for their respective Parliamentary constituencies.

“Many people here have not got their wages under the 100 Days’ Work Scheme. BJP won from Bankura, yet what have they done for you? BJP leaders in Delhi have stopped giving us our own money. However, we should always remember that the people of Bengal are not beggars. We want our rightful money with dignity,” she said.

Banerjee also targeted the central government for stopping the scholarships for OBCs and minorities. “BJP government has stopped scholarships for OBCs and minorities. For this very reason, the Bengal government has initiated the ‘Medhashree’ scholarship for our students, who will get a monthly scholarship of Rs 800. We have tried to help our Self-Help Groups by providing them with orders to stitch school uniforms,” she said.

Claiming that the state has been freed of ultra-Left terror under her party’s rule, the chief minister said that earlier people in Jangalmahal area could not go out of their homes owing to depredations of the Maoists.

“No Maoist attack or ambush has taken place in the last 11 years and no one has had to stay indoors out of such fear,” she said.

Talking about her government’s latest development initiatives, Banerjee said, “A new project, worth Rs 3,200 crore, has been taken up where a road will be built to connect South Bengal with North Bengal. This road will come from Daspur in South Bengal’s Medinipur and will traverse towards Jairambati in Bankura. From there, the

road will move towards Natungram and More Gram in Bardhaman and head straight to North Bengal.”