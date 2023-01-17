scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Death of Bogtui violence accused: CBI suspends 2 officers

The houses at Bogtui were set on fire in retaliation to the killing of Trinamool Congress' local panchayat deputy head Bhadu Sheikh earlier that day.

One of the houses that was set on fire in retaliatory violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum district, West Bengal, on March 21. (File)
The CBI has suspended two of its officers for alleged negligence in connection with the death of Lalan Sheikh, a key accused in the case of violence in which 10 persons were killed at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on March 21 last year.

The suspended officers, Rahul Priyadarshi and Vilas Madguth, the investigating officers in the Bogtui violence and the Bhadu Sheikh murder cases, were named in a case registered against them by the local police in December. The FIR also mentioned three more CBI officials — Bhaskar Mondal, Sushata Bhattacharya and Swarup Dey — besides an unidentified DIG and a Superintendent of Police.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 02:01 IST
