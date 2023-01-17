Death of Bogtui violence accused: CBI suspends 2 officers

The CBI has suspended two of its officers for alleged negligence in connection with the death of Lalan Sheikh, a key accused in the case of violence in which 10 persons were killed at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on March 21 last year.

The houses at Bogtui were set on fire in retaliation to the killing of Trinamool Congress’ local panchayat deputy head Bhadu Sheikh earlier that day.

The suspended officers, Rahul Priyadarshi and Vilas Madguth, the investigating officers in the Bogtui violence and the Bhadu Sheikh murder cases, were named in a case registered against them by the local police in December. The FIR also mentioned three more CBI officials — Bhaskar Mondal, Sushata Bhattacharya and Swarup Dey — besides an unidentified DIG and a Superintendent of Police.