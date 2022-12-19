Bogtui case accused death: Bengal CID seeks CCTV footage from CBI; wife of victim alleges house theft

The CID of West Bengal Police, which is probing the death of Lalal Sheikh in CBI custody, has sent a notice to the investigating officer of the central investigating agency, seeking detailed information on what happened on December 12 when Sheikh was reportedly found hanging in the toilet at the CBI’s camp office at Panthashree in Rampurhat in Birbhum district.

Lalan Sheikh is the main accused in the Bogtui massacre of March 21, 2022 in which 10 people were charred to death after their houses were set on fire in retaliation against the killing of Trinamool Congress’ panchayat deputy head Bhadu Sheikh.

The CID has also sought CCTV footage of the camp office from the CBI. The CID has already recorded the statement of Reshma Bibi, the wife of Lalan Sheikh.

In a three-page police complaint, Reshma has accused the CBI officials of “torturing” Lalan. She has claimed that her husband was killed on the orders of some CBI officers.

The CID has registered a murder and extortion case against against five named CBI officers and an unnamed DIG and SP.

The CBI has claimed that Lalan committed suicide.

Reshma Bibi on Sunday filed a fresh complaint against unknown persons alleging theft at her house. The complaint was filed at Rampurhat police station. “The CBI had sealed our house. How could things be missing from the house then? Gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 cash were stolen from our house,” Lalan’s wife Reshma said. “We want CBI to face stringent action and their officers must be prosecuted,” she added.