Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Death of Bogtui Accused In CBI Custody: High Court dismisses petition for judicial inquiry

The CID of West Bengal Police is probing the death of Lalan Sheikh, the main accused in the Bogtui killings case who was found hanging from a shower stand in a toilet of the temporary CBI office at Rampurhat on December 12.

Calcutta High Court, Bogtui violence, Bogtui accused dead, CBi, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsPetitioner Badrul Sheikh had sought a probe by a sitting judge saying that the High Court had in March this year handed over the investigation into the Bogtui killings to the CBI, a central agency, from the CID and and now the same state agency was probing the unnatural death of Lalan Sheikh in the agency's custody.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a judicial probe into the death of the prime accused of the Bogtui killings in CBI custody.

Dismissing the petition for a judicial probe, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said that no case has been made out for the appointment of a commission of inquiry headed by a sitting judge and allowed the CID of the West Bengal Police to continue with its investigation.

The Division Bench, at the same time, said that the CID cannot initiate any coercive action against the CBI officers named in the FIR as earlier ordered by the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:19:58 am
