Deal crimes against women with iron fist: Mamata Banerjee to police

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the West Bengal Police to deal the cases related to violence against women with an iron fist, sources in the government said.

The Chief Minister said this at a meeting attended by Director General of Police, DIGs, IGs, commissioners of police and superintendents of police at state Secretariat here.

At the meeting, she also told the senior police officers to take complaints lodged by women seriously and give them patient hearing. “She told them that if a woman files a complaint in any police station then it has to be considered without thinking whether it falls under their jurisdiction. Policemen will have to treat every complaint with utmost seriousness. They have to take action with an iron fist,” said the source.

The direction from the CM comes in the backdrop of horrific rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

The CM also asked the West Bengal Police to follow measures taken by Kolkata Police against crimes against women and directed them to use social media to create awareness. Notably, the Facebook page of Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma has been sharing emergency toll free numbers such as 100, 1090, 1091 and 112, asking women to register complaints regarding their safety.

The CM also asked the police to check infiltration and check the entry of criminals into the state from other states. “She directed the police to monitor inter-state borders and check entry of criminals,” added the source.

