Days before civic poll, man held, Rs 1 crore seized in Kolkata

With civic poll in the city less than a week away, the special task force (STF) of Kolkata Police has seized Rs 1 crore from a man and arrested him from Park Street area, an officer said on Tuesday.

Police identified the man as Pritam Pal (27) of Mahestala. Police said he was intercepted by a team of STF, Kolkata Police, on the basis of a tip-off.

“During a search, Rs 1 crore was recovered from his possession for which he could not give any reasonable explanation or documents,” said an officer. “The money was in Rs 2,000 denomination notes, except 20 pieces of Rs 500 notes (Rs 10,000),” he added. A case was registered under section 379 of the IPC and under section 41 (2) CrPC.

The man was arrested and taken to Park Street police station and a case was registered against him for theft, the official added. Civic poll in the city will be held on December 19.