Days after criminal shot dead, aide’s headless body recovered in Sodepur

Two days after a criminal was found shot dead in Sodepur, the dismembered body of his associate was found in an auto rickshaw in Howrah’s G T Road area on Wednesday.

Police said Guddu alias Manohar alias Juju, had been beheaded. Two people have been arrested in the case so far, they added.

Guddu, a resident of South 24 Parganas who had been staying in Howrah for the last month, was a close associate of Rammurthi alias Ramua, another criminal who was shot dead in his home on Monday.

“Police reached the spot and the body was sent for postmortem,” said a police officer, adding the two deceased had fallen apart around one-and-a-half years ago and had not spoken since then.

“It can’t be a coincidence. We are probing,” said the officer.

The two arrested accused, Mohammad Nihal and M D Abdul, are residents of Shibpur area. It is not yet known if they are linked to the murder of Rammurthi, said police.

Sources said Ramua, originally from south India, had operated in Howrah in the 1990s. He was accused of murder, trafficking, smuggling and several other crimes. He is survived by his wife and two children.