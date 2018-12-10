Days after Calcutta HC calls for meet over rath yatras, Dilip Ghosh says no response from state govt

Days after the Calcutta High Court directed the state government and police to sit with the BJP and discuss its proposed rath yatras in the state, state party chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said the government is yet to respond.

Advertising

The division bench of Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the state chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police to sit with three BJP leaders by December 12 and decide on the rallies. The court had modified a single bench order which had stayed the BJP’s rath yatras till January 9. The bench has also directed state government officials to take a decision on the rallies by December 14 and convey the same to the BJP.

“Yesterday, we submitted a letter to the state director general of police to hold the meeting as directed by the Calcutta High Court. However we are yet to receive a response from them. We have time till December 12 to sit for the meeting. We will once again submit a letter in this regard to state chief secretary and home secretary tomorrow to urge them to convene the meeting as per the directive of the high court,” said Ghosh.

State government officials were not available for comment.

Ghosh said the BJP would continue with the programme as planned but the dates will be revised. “The rath yatras will definitely take place. The dates will be revised. We are set to organise the rally and are awaiting a response from the state government. It is a political fight and we want to fight it politically,” he said.