Days after Birbhum deaths, PM says violent intimidation against democracy

Amid a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition BJP in West Bengal over the recent deaths in violence in the state’s Birbhum district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said at a function that intimidation through use of violence is a violation of democratic rights.

“It is our democratic right to take part in political activities. But if someone’s political activities are stopped through intimidation and violence, then that is a violation of those rights,”

Modi said in his video address from Delhi to the Matua Dharma Maha Mela at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal, a stronghold of the politically influential Matua community.

“That’s why it is our duty to oppose the mentality of violence anywhere in society. It is our duty towards the society and the nation,” Modi said in his address.

Nine people, including women and children, were burnt to death last week in alleged retaliatory violence following the death of a TMC leader in Bagtui area of Birbhum district, a TMC bastion.

The CBI has taken over the probe following directions of the Calcutta High Court.

Extolling Harichand Thakur, the 19th century social reformer and spiritual head of the Matua community whose birth anniversary was observed on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that Thakur’s teachings become more relevant when faced with violence in society.

He said another aspect of Thakur’s teachings was to sensitise people about their duties towards the society.

“Today, when we see killings and an attempt to divide the society on the basis of language and region, the teachings and philosophy of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur becomes more relevant,” he said. “I would like to ask the Matua community to raise their voice against violence.”