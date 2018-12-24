Day will come when we will strip you of your uniforms: Dilip Ghosh to Kolkata Police

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday accused police of lodging “false” cases against his party workers and threatened to “strip them of their uniforms”.

Advertising

Addressing BJP workers at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Ghosh said, “You have been registering false cases against our workers. A day will come when we will strip of your uniforms. We are noting everything down. We are also calculating the money which has been spent to fight such cases in courts. Once we come to power here we will find out all those officers who slapped false cases against us. They will have to pay us back from their own pockets”.

The party was scheduled to take out its rath yatra from Birbhum. However, only a public meeting was held after a division bench of Calcutta High Court had stayed a single-judge bench order allowing the party to hold the yatra.

Explained BJP’s long-standing grouse with Bengal police This is not the first time that BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh has come down heavily on the state police. On December 19, he had vowed to settle scores with them for lodging “false cases” against his party workers. In May 2017, BJP’s march to Lalbazar (Kolkata Police’s headquarters) had turned violent after its workers clashed with policemen. This Lalbazar Abhiyan was organised to protest against the same. On a number of occasions, the BJP has accused state police of turning into a ruling party cadre and denying them permission to hold public meetings and rallies. Ghosh has also said that his party will not seek permission to organise public meetings and pad yatras because their request for permissions are mostly denied.

During the meeting, Ghosh also launched a scathing attack on the state government for stalling its rath yatra.

Advertising

“There is no democracy in West Bengal. The Opposition do not have the freedom to organise public meetings and rallies. The administration does not provide permission for such activities. We decided to take out Ganatantra Bachao Yatra to raise these issues but the state government made efforts day and night to stall it. The state government even brought lawyers from Delhi to stop our rath yatra in court. They are scared to see the rise of BJP. That’s why they are devising strategies to silence our voice,” he said.

Targeting TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, the BJP leader said, “Whenever I come to Birbhum, big cut-outs of a fat person (Mondal) greet us. He is a very popular leader here and makes big statements. However, we will show him what BJP is capable of if our workers are attacked by his party workers,” he added.

Reacting to Ghosh’s remarks, Mondal said, “He is mentally unstable and that’s why speaking in such a language. We don’t give much importance to what he says. If he has guts then he should dare challenge our workers here.”