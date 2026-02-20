Day temperature to rise, dry spell in Kolkata next week

Apart from Paschim Bardhaman district, which has recorded a dry spell with isolated gusty winds this week, the rest of the state is likely to remain sunny, RMC said.

By Oishiki Bhattacharjee

Kolkata is set to experience warmer days next week with a maximum temperature of 32° Celsius and a rise in night temperature bringing the minimum to at least 21° Celsius, the Regional Meteorological Centre said, adding with no rainfall, the city is expected to witness a dry spell in the coming days.

North Bengal, which is still under the clutches of winter, with foggy mornings and temperatures hovering around 8° Celsius in Darjeeling and 11° Celsius in Kalimpong districts, is likely to maintain a steady pattern with almost no fluctuation over the next seven days, the weather office said.

The weather office has predicted clear skies in Kolkata on Friday, with the mercury likely to touch the 20°C-mark at night for the first time this season. Apart from Paschim Bardhaman district, which has recorded a dry spell with isolated gusty winds this week, the rest of the state is likely to remain sunny, RMC said.