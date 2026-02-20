Day temperature to rise, dry spell in Kolkata next week

North Bengal, which is still under the clutches of winter, with foggy mornings and temperatures hovering around 8° Celsius in Darjeeling and 11° Celsius in Kalimpong districts, is likely to maintain a steady pattern with almost no fluctuation over the next seven days, the weather office said. 

1 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 06:13 AM IST
Kolkata weather, Kolkata heat, Kolkata temperature rise, Darjeeling weather, dry spell in Kolkata next week, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsApart from Paschim Bardhaman district, which has recorded a dry spell with isolated gusty winds this week, the rest of the state is likely to remain sunny, RMC said.
Make us preferred source on Google

By Oishiki Bhattacharjee

Kolkata is set to experience warmer days next week with a maximum temperature of 32° Celsius and a rise in night temperature bringing the minimum to at least 21° Celsius, the Regional Meteorological Centre said, adding with no rainfall, the city is expected to witness a dry spell in the coming days.

North Bengal, which is still under the clutches of winter, with foggy mornings and temperatures hovering around 8° Celsius in Darjeeling and 11° Celsius in Kalimpong districts, is likely to maintain a steady pattern with almost no fluctuation over the next seven days, the weather office said.

The weather office has predicted clear skies in Kolkata on Friday, with the mercury likely to touch the 20°C-mark at night for the first time this season. Apart from Paschim Bardhaman district, which has recorded a dry spell with isolated gusty winds this week, the rest of the state is likely to remain sunny, RMC said.

(Oishiki Bhattacharjee is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement