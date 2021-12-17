Day after Unesco tag for durga puja CM slams BJP: Should be ashamed of ‘lies’

A day after UNESCO accorded a heritage status to Durga puja in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said those who had alleged that she was not allowing the festival should be ashamed of themselves.

Asking those who had made such comments to hang their head in shame, the chief minister said, “Some people had spread lies against me. They alleged that I didn’t allow Durga puja celebrations in the state. Today, their false campaign has been exposed. They should be ashamed of themselves. I am proud and honoured today for what we have achieved.” She was speaking at a rally for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls.

Ahead of the state Assembly polls in March-April, BJP leaders had alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal did not allow Durga Puja due to its “appeasement politics”.

Banerjee said, “They had said: ‘Mamata didi Durga Puja nahin karne deta (Mamata Banerjee does not allow Durga puja). Where are they now? Today I feel so fulfilled to have seen Durga puja receiving such an honour. There is no big honour than this. The entire world has now given recognition to our puja. It is my responsibility to make Bengal the best in the world.”

UNESCO has added Durga puja in Kolkata to its list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’.

Meanwhile, the chief minister promised that her government would ensure water through pipeline to every household by 2024. “Not only Kolkata but across the state, it is our endeavour to provide water through pipeline to every household. We will do this in the next two years. In Bengal, we don’t impose tax on water. The Centre had forced us to impose tax, but our government decided to waive the water tax,” she said.

The CM said refugee colonies would be regularised. “We will provide pattas to those living in refugee colonies,” said Banerjee.

TMC will defeat BJP, says Abhishek

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said the party would dislodge the “communal” BJP from power in every state where it (TMC) went.

Banerjee, who was addressing a civic poll campaign meeting in north-central Kolkata, said the TMC had bagged 24 per cent votes in the November urban local bodies poll in Tripura securing the second position within three months of entering the north-eastern state.

“We (TMC) are already in Goa and Meghlaya as one of the principal parties in those states. We are not confined between Coochbehar to Canning any more. In the coming days Trinamool Congress will come to power in the states wherever it will go with the people’s support. We will defeat the communal BJP everywhere,” he said.