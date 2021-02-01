Day after switching to BJP, Rajib calls state’s health scheme a hoax

On Sunday, Banerjee had joined the saffron party along with former MLAs Baishali Dalmiya and Prabir Ghoshal, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty, and actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

A day after joining the BJP in Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at his former party at a public meeting at Dumurjala stadium here.

Banerjee claimed that the state government’s “Swasthya Sathi” health scheme was a hoax. “The funds required for the scheme are much more than the West Bengal government’s annual budget,” he added.

The former minister, who quit the ruling party two days ago, said there was no need for the TMC to remain in power as it has claimed to have completed 99 per cent of development work undertaken.

Banerjee claimed there was no law and order in Bengal and false cases were being registered against people who want the state’s development.

Saying Bengal now wants a “double engine” government and a “Sonar Bangla [Golden Bengal]”, the former minister hailed the BJP leadership.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government of cheating Muslims “in the name of communalism”. He alleged, “The TMC government cheated Muslims and did nothing for them. The TMC only created terror and communal problems for Muslims so that they vote for it.”

On Sunday, Banerjee had joined the saffron party along with former MLAs Baishali Dalmiya and Prabir Ghoshal, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty, and actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh. All of them shared the stage with Union minister Smriti Irani, who deputised for Amit Shah, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya at the Dumurjala rally. Former Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari was also among those present at the event. Many district TMC leaders joined the saffron party at the meeting.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC of stopping the party’s supporters from attending the meeting. “At least a hundred buses of supporters were blocked by the TMC and the state administration. You can try but you can never block us this way. We will be successful,” she added