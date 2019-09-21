Day after meeting Shah, CM Banerjee repeats: There will be no NRC in Bengal

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee reiterated on Friday that “there will be no National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal.” Her remarks came a day after she met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and held a discussion on NRC.

Advertising

Speaking to mediapersons later, Banerjee said, “There will be no NRC in Bengal. Nobody will be driven out of the state. People who have been living in Bengal for many years… they’ll stay here the same way. The BJP is promoting it (NRC) as a political tool.”

Asked about her meeting with Shah, she said, “I want to make it clear that there was no discussion on implementing NRC in Bengal nor will any such discussion ever be held. We will not allow NRC in Bengal,” said Banerjee.

She also claimed that two persons died in the state Friday “due to panic over NRC”. While one person allegedly committed suicide in Jalpaiguri district, another died of illness after standing in a queue for several hours at the BDO office for making corrections in his ration card in South Dinajpur district. The CM said the state government would provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

Urging people not to panic over the issue, she alleged that the BJP was running a political campaign over the NRC in Bengal. “Anyone can run a political campaign and the BJP is doing it. Consider it only as part of their politics. There will be no NRC here. No one will be left out,” she said.