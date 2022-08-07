Day after man’s death: Two policemen, one civic volunteer ‘taken off duty’

A Sergeant, a constable and a civic volunteer posted at Golf Green police station have been “closed (taken off duty)” following complaints lodged by the family of a man who died days after being “detained and tortured” by police.

The family alleged that police tortured Dipankar Saha (34), a resident of South Kolkata, in the detention that led to his death.

The family lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police Commissioner and Deputy Police Commissioner against the accused police officers.

The family alleged that the accused officers picked up Dipankar last Sunday on a false pretext and beaten him up severely at the police station. The family said on Monday, Dipankar was taken to MR Bangur Hospital after falling ill, but he was discharged on the same day. On Thursday, he again fell ill and was admitted to the hospital with some injury marks, where he died early Friday morning, said the family. Following the family’s complaint, the Kolkata Police closed sergeant Amitava Tamang, constable Taimur Ali and civic volunteer Aftab Mondal and sent the victim’s body for a postmortem.

The exact cause of the death would be ascertained by the post-mortem report, said police. The family members claimed that Dipankar had injury marks on his body when he returned from the police’s custody.

Dipankar’s sister Neha Barui said, “He was picked up by police in connection with a clash in Azadgarh area. My brother was not involved in the clash. Despite that police detained him. He was severely beaten up and then abandoned on the road. He succumbed to his injuries. We want action against the accused officers. We want justice.” Meanwhile, local BJP leaders on Saturday staged a protest outside the Golf Green police station, demanding justice for Dipankar.