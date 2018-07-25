Day after hunger strike ended, new DME announced for CMCH

Students of CMCH on Tuesday took out a victory rally from their college gate to Esplande. Students of CMCH on Tuesday took out a victory rally from their college gate to Esplande.

A day after the student strike at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) ended, Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday issued a notification announcing the appointment of a new Director of Medical Education (DME).

As per the order, Debashis Bhattacharya, who had until Monday been the DME, will take charge as the OSD in the health and family welfare department while Professor Pradip Kumar Mitra, OSD, multi/super speciality hospital will be the new DME.

Mitra previously held the post of the director of IPGMER (SSKM). Following controversy over the allleged dialysis of a dog at SSKM, and alleged differences with a ruling party minister, he was placed on a waitlist until his appointment as OSD.

Meanwhile, students of CMCH on Tuesday took out a victory rally from their college gate to Esplande. “ The victory was special because we proved that our movement was non-political. Lot of politicians came to express their solidarity but none of them were allowed to get involved,” said Rumalika Kumar, a student.

The senior students were on hunger strike for 13 days, demanding accommodation in the newly-built 11-storey hostel where freshers were given berths. College authorities had Monday agreed to the demands.

