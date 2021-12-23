Day after Haldia refinery fire, IOC team, police begin probe

A day hours after a massive fire broke out at its refinery in Haldia, a high-level Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) team arrived from New Delhi on Wednesday to probe the cause of the blaze that killed three persons and caused injuries to 44 others.

Even as IOC authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, sources said that after primary investigation by the district police, it was found there was a leak in a naptha gas pipeline may have led to the blaze.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that the fire started at the naptha gas pipeline of the plant.

Sources at the company said that while the cause of the flash fire was not yet clear, the shutdown process that was being undertaken at the refinery, included the purging of various chambers, and “a pocket of motor spirit vapour may have been left behind due to some process going awry”.

Later, a forensic team of the West Bengal Police went to the spot and collected evidence. East Medinipur SP K Amarnath said, “In a preliminary investigation, we found that there may have been some misconduct. We are investigating everything and after that we will determine the persons responsible for this.”