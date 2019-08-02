West Bengal: Day after ‘getting instant triple talaq’, woman found dead; husband absconding

A day after a 28-year-old woman in Dakshin Bishnupur village of Uttar Dinajpur district was reportedly given instant triple talaq she was found dead on Thursday, said police.

Police said that Noor Banu’s husband, Mohammed Sunderlal, and his parents are absconding. The incident comes close on the heels of Rajya Sabha passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, that criminalises instant triple talaq.

Uttar Dinajpur SP Sumit Kumar said they have launched an investigation. “We are looking into all angles. We have booked the husband and in-laws who are absconding,” said Kumar.

Sources said Banu married Sunderlal four years ago and they often used to quarrel over his gambling habit. On Wednesday night, after an altercation, Sunderlal allegedly gave instant triple talaq to his wife. Thereafter, Banu reportedly called up her father and told him that her husband and in-laws would try to kill her.

On Thursday morning, when Banu’s relatives came to the village, they found her body in a bush near her home, said police.

Neighbour Ainul Haq said Sunderlal used to beat her up frequently as she protested against his habit of gambling. “On Wednesday night, we all heard shouts from their house. We also learnt that she was given instant triple talaq,” said Haq, also the husband of a local panchayat member.

Deboshree Chowdhury, BJP MP from Raigunj, said “Such incidents once again point out the condition of Muslim women. We demand strict punishment for the guilty.”