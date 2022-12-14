Day after Bogtui arson key accused found dead, 3 CBI officers booked

A day after the prime accused in the Bogtui arson case was found hanging at a temporary office of the CBI in Rampurhat area of Birbhum district, the West Bengal Police on Tuesday booked three officers of the central probe agency based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, said police sources.

According to police sources, the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) will probe the case.

Confirming the development, Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi told The Indian Express, “A case has been registered against three CBI officials handling the (Bogtui arson) case on the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife.”

One of the houses that was set on fire in retaliatory violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum district, West Bengal, on March 21. (File) One of the houses that was set on fire in retaliatory violence at Bogtui village in Birbhum district, West Bengal, on March 21. (File)

According to CBI sources, Lalan Sheikh, who was arrested earlier this month from a hideout along the Bengal-Jharkhand border, was found hanging with a thin towel in a washroom at the CBI office Monday.

Though CBI officials claimed that Sheikh “died by suicide”, Sheikh’s wife Reshma Bibi lodged a written complaint at Rampurhat police station, alleging “custodial torture and murder”.

Meanwhile, a PIL demanding judicial inquiry into Sheikh’s death was filed by advocate Badrul Karim before division bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj. The plea has been admitted, Karim said.

On Tuesday, a large number of locals protested outside the CBI office in Rampurhat and some of them even tried to enter the premises but police thwarted their attempt. The protesters also raised slogans against the CBI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, condemned Sheikh’s death. “If CBI is so smart how he hanged himself in their custody? We will raise the issue. A case has already been registered based on the complaint filed by his (victim’s) wife,” said Banerjee at a press conference in Shillong (Meghalaya).

According to CBI, Sheikh’s death is a suicide case and they have informed all authorities, including the NHRC. CBI sources said a judicial inquiry would be carried out in the case as per the norm. “If lapses are found, CBI will take strong action,” said a CBI official.

Agency sources said that the CBI was not conducting a departmental probe into the incident as it might be considered as an interference with the judicial inquiry.

Reshma Bibi, however, claimed that as part of their investigation, CBI officials had Monday visited Bogtui village with Lalan. She alleged that CBI officials had beaten him up and demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh. “If my husband committed suicide, why there were no clothes on his body?” asked Reshma.

Responding to Reshma’s allegations, CBI sources told The Indian Express, “Whatever the allegations are, they must stand in the court of law.”