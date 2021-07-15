Day after BJP delegation, Mamata Banerjee visits Dhankhar

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had an hour-long meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan.

The meeting came a day after a BJP delegation led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met Dhankhar and sought his intervention in a row over the appointment of MLA Mukul Roy as the chairperson of the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Eight BJP MLAs stepped down as heads of various Assembly committees on Tuesday in protest against the appointment of Roy. The TMC leader won the election Krishnanagar Uttar on a BJP ticket but switched back to the ruling party weeks after the results. The BJP has claimed that according to a well-established convention, an MLA from the main Opposition party is appointed to helm the PAC, which audits the government’s accounts. According to it, Roy was not on the list of MLAs it had sent to the Assembly for nomination to the PAC.

After meeting Banerjee, Dhankhar said in a tweet that the interaction with the chief minister was “without aides”. This was their first meeting between the two since the opening day of the state Assembly session.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial called on Hon’ble Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan today. The two had an hour-long interaction without aides,” tweeted the Governor, sharing visuals of him greeting Mamata Banerjee and the two exchanging flowers. Sources said the discussion could have been on the creation of the West Bengal Legislative Council. The state Assembly recently passed a resolution seeking the creation of the council.

The meeting between Dhankhar and Banerjee came in the backdrop of a bitter fight. Last month, Banerjee had accused Dhankhar of being “corrupt” and alleged that he was “named in a hawala scam chargesheet” in the 1990s. Dhankhar refuted the allegation, accusing the chief minister of spreading “lies and misinformation”.

“I have written three letters (to the Centre) for the removal of West Bengal Governor. He (Dhankhar) is a corrupt man, his name was in the chargesheet of Hawala Jain case in 1996,” Banerjee had said at a press conference.