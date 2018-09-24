Cong, Left not to participate in BJP called bandh; TMC promises normalcy

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, “BJP is trying to spread communalism, division on religious lines in Bengal.” (File) State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, “BJP is trying to spread communalism, division on religious lines in Bengal.” (File)

A day after the BJP called for a statewide bandh on September 26 over the death of two men in Daribhit area of North Dinajpur, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday reiterated that it would leave no stone unturned to foil the move.

Meanwhile, the Congress and CPM said they would not support the bandh call.

State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, “BJP is trying to spread communalism, division on religious lines in Bengal. First they are instigating trouble, then they are calling bandh. They are trying to find opportunities to create trouble. People of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee and they will not let their evil designs be successful.”

Meanwhile, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said all government offices and various modes of transportation will function normally Wednesday.

“Everything from schools, colleges, government offices, private offices, transport system and shops will remain open on Wednesday,” he said.

Sources also said the ruling party has also asked its workers to hit the streets and thwart the bandh without falling prey to the BJP’s “instigation”. The workers have been asked to ensure that business establishments stay open. The state government is also likely to issue an order stating government employees who are not present during the bandh will have their pay cut, in addition to having a mark on their service records.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, on the other hand, said the people of the state will make the strike successful. “It is not BJP but the people of Bengal who will make the bandh successful. Mamata Banerjee is giving threats from Germany that her administration will not allow people to observe bandh. We will see to it,” he said.

A senior Congress leader said, “We do not support the role played by the police in this matter. At the same time, we are also not supporting BJP’s bandh.”

“It is a completely politically-motivated move to call a strike. The Left Front is not supporting this bandh,” said Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

Speaking from Italy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday said everything will remain normal on September 26. “I am taking full responsibility and saying there will be no bandh on Wednesday… If anyone tries to put up blockades, I am asking the administration to take strict action against them.”

