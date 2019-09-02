Bengal: Day after attack on BJP MP, bandh disrupts traffic, fresh scuffle breaks out

A day after West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh sustained head injuries in a clash with police in Jagaddal area, a twelve-hour bandh called by the saffron party in North 24 Parganas district Monday saw road and rail traffic being disrupted in several places in the state, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, fresh scuffles broke out between police and BJP workers at Lakuthi and on Barrackpore-Barasat Road when protesters tried to forcibly cross barricades. According to a senior officer at Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, some BJP workers and policemen were injured in the melee. Naihati-Chinsurah ferry services were also affected as agitators demonstrated at jetties.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar visited Singh in the hospital on Monday and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state. “I was in Delhi. I cut short my visit to meet Arjun Singh this morning as there has been a serious incident. I am worried at the moment,” Dhankar told reporters.

“I am in pain looking at all this violence. I feel pain when something happens to teachers, doctors, lawyers and journalists,” PTI quoted Dhankar as saying.

The BJP had called for a bandh in Barrackpore from 6 am to 6 pm Monday to protest against the attack on Arjun Singh, who sustained injuries after Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma allegedly hit him on his head during clashes with the police Sunday.

“At first, my vehicle was attacked. Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma hit me with sticks when we were protesting against the incident. Now, I heard that my house is being attacked. I have received about 10 to 12 stitches,” Singh had said.

The incident invited a sharp response from BJP, with working president JP Nadda accusing the Trinamool Congress of “murdering democracy” in the state. The party has demanded a CBI inquiry into Sunday’s incident.

“Attempt to capture BJP office in North 24 Parganas district and violence on BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh is highly condemnable. By resorting to such ill means, TMC has been murdering the democracy time and again in West Bengal,” Nadda tweeted.