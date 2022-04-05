Day after assault, Bengal varsity V-C seeks to quit: Don’t feel respected

Aliah University Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali on Monday said that he would like to quit, a day after a former student of the university in Kolkata was arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting him.

A video of the incident had gone viral.

“I don’t feel respected or protected here. I want to return to my former institute Jadavpur University. I have sent a letter to (Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University) Suranjan Das in this regard. I think I have failed as a teacher,” a teary-eyed Ali told mediapersons.

Police on Sunday arrested Ghiasuddin Mondal, who was expelled from the university in 2018. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday when Mondal with 20-odd supporters barged into the vice-chancellor’s room and assaulted him. A purported video of the incident showing Mondal threatening Ali with dire consequences and abusing him went viral on Saturday. In the purported video, Mondal is heard threatening to kill Ali, who is seated on a chair in his office.

A university official said that Mondal wanted the V-C to revise the PhD list and include the names of those recommended by him.

“They stayed in the V-C’s chamber for hours. Before leaving, and threatened to return if the list was not revised. They had alleged manipulation in the list by the university administration,” the official said.

Mondal has been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 342 (wrongful confinement), 386 (extortion), 504 (provoke breach of peace), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) among others.

Mondal was also a former district unit president of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad — the ruling TMC’s student wing.

University officials said that Mondal was expelled from the varsity in 2018 for allegedly indulging in ‘unethical activities’.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to the arrest, saying police have taken action in the case.

“One student had used derogatory language against the vice-chancellor of Aliah University. The police have taken action and the student has been arrested,” she said.