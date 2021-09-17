Day after Arpita Ghosh quit RS, TMC leader says no pressure

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 17, 2021 4:00:41 am
September 17, 2021 4:00:41 am
A day after resigning from her Rajya Sabha seat, TMC leader Arpita Ghosh said no one forced her to quit and she wanted to devote more time to the party organisation.
“No one in the party forced me to resign. It is my own decision,” she said. “I am thinking that I should concentrate more on organisational work. In Kolkata, I can devote more time on theatre, my passion,” the 55-year-old TMC leader said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd