Thursday, September 16, 2021
Day after Arpita Ghosh quit RS, TMC leader says no pressure

"No one in the party forced me to resign. It is my own decision," she said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 17, 2021 4:00:41 am
TMC MP Arpita GhoshTMC MP Arpita Ghosh (Express file photo)

A day after resigning from her Rajya Sabha seat, TMC leader Arpita Ghosh said no one forced her to quit and she wanted to devote more time to the party organisation.

“No one in the party forced me to resign. It is my own decision,” she said. “I am thinking that I should concentrate more on organisational work. In Kolkata, I can devote more time on theatre, my passion,” the 55-year-old TMC leader said.

