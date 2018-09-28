Day after 12-hour bandh: BJP leaders vow to continue protest, thank people for ‘success’

From left: BJP leader Mukul Roy, newly inducted member Moumita Biswas and Kailash Vijayvargiya at the BJP office in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo) From left: BJP leader Mukul Roy, newly inducted member Moumita Biswas and Kailash Vijayvargiya at the BJP office in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express photo)

A day after the BJP organised a 12-hour bandh over the death of two youths in North Dinajpur, party national general secretary Kailash Vijavargiya said it would continue its andolan “in support of the democratic students’ movement in Islampur” until the matter is handed over to the CBI.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kolkata, Vijayvargiya called the bandh a success and thanked the people of the state for their support.

“Despite the state-sponsored violence which took place across the state yesterday, the people of the state did not succumb to the pressure of TMC and its government… I also apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused by the bandh. But the fact is that when Mamata ji was in the opposition, she carried out numerous andolans and called many bandhs. Now that she is in power, she is trying to suppress the voice of agitation. Meanwhile, the state police are wearing bangles and following everything Mamata ji tells them to do. I have received many videos of BJP workers being beaten up. Some videos even show women BJP workers being beaten up by TMC cadres in the presence of police… In the past three years, over 70 of our workers have been killed in cold blood,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy also said the bodies of the victims in Islampur have not yet been cremated.

“Yesterday, in Islampur, where the bandh was being observed, traders’ shops were attacked by TMC cadres who were forcibly trying to keep them open. Many shops were vandalised by these cadres. Today, in Islampur, the bandh continues with traders having decided to keep their shutters down in protest of what happened yesterday,” he said.

Roy also introduced Moumita Biswas Mitra, a Congress youth leader who resigned from the party on Thursday to join the BJP.

“The reason why I decided to leave Congress is because of its ineffective leadership. Despite the kind of violence which is taking place in Bengal, and Congress leaders and workers being under attack from TMC, the central leadership is trying to build an alliance with the same party. Our Prime Minister has acknowledged these attacks, the Congress central leadership has not,” said Mitra.

