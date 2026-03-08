Day 2 of Dharna: LPG hike protest today, Yuva Sathi doles begin

Mamata appealed to people to come to the protest with kitchen utensils.

2 min readKolkataMar 8, 2026 04:42 AM IST
Speaking from the dharna site at Esplanade in Kolkata, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced to hold a procession on Sunday to protest the increase in the price of cooking gas amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. She appealed to people to come to the protest with kitchen utensils.

“Yesterday, the price of cooking gas was increased by Rs 60. Three days before that, the price of commercial gas was increased by Rs 49. The price of a large cylinder is now Rs 2,100, and that of a small cylinder is almost Rs 1,000. They said that you have to book LPG cylinders 21 days in advance. Will someone whose house runs out of gas go without cooking for 21 days? Don’t you think about these things first? What will people eat?” asked Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Banerjee announced that financial assistance under her government’s newly launched ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme will be provided to its beneficiaries from Saturday. As per the scheme, those who have passed out from the state’s secondary schools and have yet to find a job will receive an allowance of Rs 1,500 per month. It was initially said that the money would be provided from April 1.

“What was supposed to come in from April 1 will come in from today. You will get the Yuva Sathi money from today. Grants under Lakshmir Bhandar have been provided since February. We do what we say,” said Banerjee.

