Day 1: House adjourned after obituary references

THE MONSOON Session of the West Bengal assembly was adjourned on the first day on Friday after obituary references to eminent personalities who have passed away, including Bollywood singer KK.

Making the obituary references, Speaker Biman Banerjee read out accounts of their lives and work. The opposition BJP boycotted the proceedings in protest against the suspension of its five MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“The way the BJP MLAs were suspended is unethical and unconstitutional. That is why we decided to boycott the House today,” said the party’s chief whip Manoj Tigga, who is among those suspended on the last day of the Budget Session on February 28.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee alleged that the BJP has no respect for democratic and constitutional norms.

“I appealed to the opposition to come to the House, but they decided to boycott. This is unprecedented. We too have been in opposition but never behaved this way,” he said.

The session is likely to continue till June 17.

Several bills of the Education Department are likely to be tabled during the session. Among them is a bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of state-run varsities.

An amendment bill to remove Dhankhar as the ‘Visitor’ of private universities in the state and appoint Education Minister Bratya Basu in his place is also expected to be tabled during the session.

Meanwhile, the TMC has asked its MLAs to ensure “100 per cent attendance” in the ongoing session of the West Bengal Assembly.