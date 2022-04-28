scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Daughter of TMC leader’s bodyguard killed in road accident

The driver of the car has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, said police.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
April 28, 2022 4:41:19 am
Trinamool Congress Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal

A three-year-old daughter of Trinamool Congress Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain was among two persons killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a dumper head-on in Birbhum, said police.

Police said Hossain’s family had gone for Eid shopping in two cars. Hossain, his wife and his elder daughter were travelling in one car, while his three-year-old daughter was travelling with Hossain’s friend in another car, said police, adding that the speeding car collided with the dumper around 11 pm, killing Hossain’s daughter on the spot.

The driver of the car has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical, said police.

