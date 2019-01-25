Howrah: Commuters block railway tracks after local EMU train stops on ‘through line’

Commuters blocked railway tracks at Dasnagar station in Howrah on Thursday after a local EMU train halted on a “through line”, forcing passengers to deboard by jumping onto the tracks.

The “through line” is a track reserved for passing trains with no platform on either side.

“Passengers had to deboard the train by jumping off railway tracks. A big accident could have been occurred,” said Abhijit Kundu, one of the passengers.

The incident disrupted train services on the Howrah-Kharagpur section of the South Eastern Railway.

“As a result, 18 EMU local trains and three mail/express trains were detained at various stations en route. Services resumed after railway authorities negotiated with agitators,” said a railway official.

Chief Public Relation Officer of SER Sanjay Ghosh assured that a probe would be conducted into the matter. WITH PTI