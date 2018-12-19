Darjeeling violence: 72 chargesheeted

The CID on Monday filed a chargesheet against 72 people in connection with the June 8 clash between Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters and police in Darjeeling, which had led to a 104-day shutdown in the Hills.

Advertising

Among those named in the chargesheet are wanted GJM faction leader Bimal Gurung, his wife Asha, Roshan Giri and others. “72 people have been named in the chargesheet submitted yesterday,” confirmed a CID officer, adding that 45 persons named in the chargesheet are still absconding.

The accused were booked under IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder),147-149 (rioting with arms and unlawful assembly), 153-153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 323-326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 332-353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 436 (mischief by fire and explosive substance), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Sections of the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act (WBMPO) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP) were also invoked.

EXPLAINED Early GTA polls could help TMC get two birds with one stone Trinamool Congress sources said it is likely to hold Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) election before 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This seems aimed at achieving two objectives in one stroke: A victory would allow the ruling party to ensure that the stability of the region is not compromised, while giving itself a stronger position against BJP, which currently holds the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, say experts. There are concerns that the demand for Gorkhaland may be revived by certain sections ahead of both elections, especially since many of its leaders are still on the run, said an analyst.

Sources said seven people including the now GTA chairman Binay Tamang, Mandip Sharma, Amod Mukhia, Jyoti Kumar Rai, Dewraj Dewan and John Rai have been discharged owing to “lack of evidence”.

Advertising

On June 8, GJM supporters had clashed with police and several vehicles were set on fire when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was holding a Cabinet meeting in Bhanu Bhawan. On June 9, the police had filed a suo motu case and the investigation was handed over to the CID.

Later, a lookout notice was issued against the accused named in the FIR and a court had issued an arrest warrant against them. Bimal Gurung, Asha Gurung, Roshan Giri and others failed to appear on the designated date. On March 28, the CID had prayed that the absconders be declared as offenders and their movable and immovable properties be attached. The court then issued an order of attachment of Gurung’s house. It was attached on August 2. Following this, the properties of other leaders including Prakash Gurung were also attached as per the court order. Prior to this, in June, Gurung and Giri’s names were struck off the electoral rolls in Darjeeling.

The CID had earlier filed a chargesheet in connection with the murder of Sub-Inspector Amitava Malik, who was killed in a gunfight in Darjeeling when a police team had reached Sirubari area in search of the absconding Gurung and came under sudden fire in the forest. The Darjeeling police had filed a suo motu FIR in connection with the clash and around 20 people including Gurung were named in the FIR. Four people were chargesheeted.