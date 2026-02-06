Darjeeling to Diamond Harbour: Towns to get modernisation push

West Bengal will modernise at least 25 cities to make them business- and environment-friendly, Finance MoS Chandrima Bhattacharya announced in the interim Budget. (File photo)

In a renewed push to develop urban infrastructure, Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya on Thursday announced plans to modernise at least 25 towns and cities.

Presenting the interim Budget in the Assembly, Bhattacharya said that the government has decided to undertake holistic development of a number of cities of the state to make them into “business-friendly, environment-friendly and employment-friendly modern cities with all amenities of modern life and digital infrastructure”.

“At present, such modernisation will be taken up for the cities of Howrah, Diamond Harbour, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Barasat, Raiganj, Siliguri, Baharampur, Malda, Kalyani, Srirampur, Andal, Bankura, Purulia, Digha, Medinipur, Jhargram, the NKDA (New Town Kolkata Development) area, Gangarampur, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Darjeeling,” she said.