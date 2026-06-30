From Darjeeling Tea to Baluchari Saree, West Bengal ranks 3rd in GI tags

Written by Subhosree Modak

From the unique muscatel-flavoured tea leaves dotting the hilly slopes of Darjeeling to the intricate jacquard weaves of Baluchari Saree, West Bengal has emerged as one of India’s leading states in Geographical Indication (GI) registrations. The state has secured the third position in the country with 59 registered GI products while topping the nation in food-related GI registrations, highlighting its rich agricultural, cultural and artisanal heritage.

According to data released by the Patent Information Centre (PIC) last week, the West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology under the Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology, India, has officially crossed a major milestone with 822 registered Geographical Indication (GI) products as of May. Out of this national pool, West Bengal has clinched the third-highest spot in the country with 59 registered GIs, trailing only Uttar Pradesh (83) and Tamil Nadu (76).

Uttar Pradesh leads the country with 83 GI registrations, followed by Tamil Nadu with 76, while West Bengal occupies the third spot with 59.

Leads in food products

The state has also emerged as the national leader in GI registrations for food products. Of the 64 food items that have received coveted GI recognition across India, a staggering 13 belong to West Bengal—the highest among all states. Tamil Nadu follows with nine food GIs, while Uttar Pradesh holds six.

Officials attributed the state’s performance to sustained efforts by the Patent Information Centre, which has facilitated GI registrations by preparing technical documentation, coordinating with producer communities and government departments, creating awareness on intellectual property rights and extending support throughout the registration process. Continuous identification of potential GI products across districts, coupled with post-registration initiatives such as branding, quality assurance, Authorised User registrations and market promotion, has further strengthened the state’s GI ecosystem.

Darjeeling Tea first GI product

Darjeeling Tea has become the first product in the country to receive a Geographical Indication tag. Since that historic first registration, the state’s portfolio has diversified far beyond agriculture and food to capture its vibrant textile and handicraft traditions.

More in the GI list

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Its registered products include internationally recognised names such as Darjeeling Tea, Joynagar Moa, Gobindobhog Rice, Tulaipanji Rice, Sundarban Honey, Himsagar Mango, Malda Fazli Mango, Baluchari Saree, Santipuri Saree, Nakshi Kantha and Santiniketan Leather Goods. In recent years, products including Nolen Gurer Sandesh, Baruipur Guava, Murshidabad Chhanabora, Kamarpukur White Bonde and Bishnupur Motichur Laddu have further strengthened the state’s GI portfolio.

State officials emphasised that these registrations serve as vital economic armor for rural communities.

“GI registration not only protects products linked to their geographical origin but also preserves traditional knowledge and craftsmanship, generates rural employment, enhances producers’ incomes, promotes exports and tourism, and prevents misuse of product names,” said an officer.

With continued institutional support and identification of new GI products, West Bengal is expected to further consolidate its position as one of India’s foremost GI-rich states.

(Subhosree Modak is an intern with The Indian Express)