Watch: Woman on honeymoon in Darjeeling suffers 60% burns in barbecue fire

The incident occurred at a homestay in Sittong in Darjeeling. A screengrab of the video, seconds before fire engulfed the newlywed woman. (Video: Special arrangement)

A couple’s honeymoon trip to Darjeeling in West Bengal turned tragic within seconds after the newlywed wife suffered burn injuries in a barbecue-related fire at a homestay. A video of the incident, which occurred at a homestay in Sittong on September 13, has gone viral on social media.

Souvik Das, a resident of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district, and his wife, Nikita, got married a month ago. On September 13, the couple asked the homestay staff if they had a barbecue facility. “They arranged one for us. It was around 8.30 pm. A homestay employee was cooking corn on the barbecue. He threw some fluid on the fire; the same fluid fell on my wife. Immediately, she was engulfed in fire,” Souvik said, speaking to the media in Siliguri.