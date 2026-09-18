Watch: Woman on honeymoon in Darjeeling suffers 60% burns in barbecue fire

A newlywed couple’s plan to enjoy a barbecue turned tragic within seconds when a flammable liquid poured on the grill fell on the bride.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readKolkataSep 18, 2026 02:02 PM IST
Darjeeling barbecue fireThe incident occurred at a homestay in Sittong in Darjeeling. A screengrab of the video, seconds before fire engulfed the newlywed woman. (Video: Special arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

A couple’s honeymoon trip to Darjeeling in West Bengal turned tragic within seconds after the newlywed wife suffered burn injuries in a barbecue-related fire at a homestay. A video of the incident, which occurred at a homestay in Sittong on September 13, has gone viral on social media.

Souvik Das, a resident of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district, and his wife, Nikita, got married a month ago. On September 13, the couple asked the homestay staff if they had a barbecue facility. “They arranged one for us. It was around 8.30 pm. A homestay employee was cooking corn on the barbecue. He threw some fluid on the fire; the same fluid fell on my wife. Immediately, she was engulfed in fire,” Souvik said, speaking to the media in Siliguri.

The video shows how the situation escalated within seconds. Souvik is seen rushing towards his wife, who falls on the floor. The homestay employee who was working the barbecue can be seen running away from the fire. He then removes his T-shirt and tries to douse the fire.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Souvik, who sustained burns to his hand, alleged that the couple had to wait for transport to reach a hospital. “My wife sustained 60 per cent burns. There was no facility for primary treatment in the homestay. There were no cars. We had to wait for hours to get a car and then bring my wife to Siliguri. I want justice,” he added.

Souvik has lodged a police complaint. “We are looking into the matter,” a senior police official said.

The homestay owner could not be contacted.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments