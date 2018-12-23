Darjeeling Himalayan Railway relaunches evening toy train ride after 19 years

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) recently started an evening daily toy train service between Siliguri and Rontong. The service was flagged off last Sunday and will be the first of many activities planned by the DHR to celebrate 20 years of its heritage status.

“The train will leave Siliguri at 3pm. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the world heritage status, and this is the first of many things that we are planning as part of the celebrations. The evening joyride has been planned at Siliguri so that tourists, who do not want to come up all the way to Darjeeling, can still experience the train ride. This is also aimed at controlling the flow of tourists as the upper areas of Darjeeling are packed,’’ said DHR director M K Narzary. The toy train service, which earned UNESCO World Heritage tag in 1999, is a big attraction to tourists who flock to this eastern hill town from all over the world.

Narzary said that earlier the evening service existed, but was discontinued in 1999. “That’s because before that the train service was used by local passengers for transporting goods. Now, with the popularity of the DHR growing, we felt a need to reintroduce this service. The toy train that will run on this stretch is a heritage train,” added Narzary.

As per plan, the evening toy train stops at Sukna for tourists to visit the DHR museum. The train has one dining car and one first-class coach with a seating capacity of 12 and 17 people, respectively. A round-trip fare for the journey in first class is Rs 1,000 and in the dining car Rs 1,200. Earlier this year, DHR introduced Vistadome coaches and AC for its joy ride from Darjeeling.

The first-class AC coaches have bigger and wider windows allowing a better view of the mountains, a music system, comfortable seats, an improved toilet, emergency battery back-up and announcement system. It is also equipped with multiple television screens, GPS-based info system, and a wide side door for the disabled. It can accommodate up to 40 people.