Darjeeling Hills leaders to interlocutor: ‘Want Gorkhaland state, or UT, with full legislative powers’

Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri of GJM meet Pankaj Kumar Singh, former deputy national security advisor who have been appointed as interlocutor for Darjeeling issue by the Home Ministry. (Express Photo)
Leaders of the Darjeeling Hills on Saturday met the Central government’s Interlocutor Pankaj Kumar Singh and “unequivocally” demanded the “creation of Gorkhaland as a state or a Union Territory with full legislative powers”.
Singh, a former deputy national security adviser who has been tasked by the Centre with addressing the long-pending demands of the Gorkha community in the region, is on his first visit to Darjeeling after his appointment as interlocutor.
He held a series of meetings with the Hill leaders since his arrival on Friday.
The Hill leaders included representatives of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), who highlighted that if not a state, the “creation of a Union Territory with full legislative powers” is a must. They also pressed for tribal status for 11 Gorkha sub-tribes.
GJM chairman Bimal Gurung and general secretary Roshan Giri met Singh and submitted a letter to him. “The Gorkhas of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars have, for decades, articulated their democratic and constitutional aspiration for a permanent political and administrative solution that ensures dignity, security, development, and preservation of their distinct socio-cultural identity within the Indian Union. Despite multiple arrangements and assurances over time, the core issues remain unresolved, leading to persistent uncertainty and alienation among the people,” the letter stated.
“In this context, we respectfully place before you our unequivocal demand for the creation of Gorkhaland as a full-fledged State within the Constitution of India. This demand is rooted not in separatism, but in the legitimate federal principle of administrative efficiency, historical injustice, and the right to self-governance within the Indian democratic framework,” it adds.
It was further stated in the letter that if “statehood is not considered feasible at this juncture, the alternative must be the creation of a Union Territory with full legislative powers, akin to other Union Territories with legislatures”.
“Any arrangement falling short of legislative authority would not address the political aspirations or governance needs of the region and would only perpetuate instability,” the letter emphasised.
The letter also draws attention to the long-pending issue of tribal status for 11 Gorkha sub-tribes. “While several Gorkha communities have been granted Scheduled Tribe status after due process, the exclusion of these 11 sub-tribes has resulted in social and constitutional inequity among closely related communities with shared histories, customs, and anthropological characteristics,” the letter signed by Gurung states.
Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba submitted a memorandum to the interlocutor, saying his visit was of “historic significance”. BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also met Singh separately and called for inclusive talks for regional aspirations.
On November 10 last year, the Union Home Ministry had appointed Singh as the interlocutor for the Darjeeling Hills issue, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to reconsider the decision, calling the move “completely unconstitutional and arbitrary”.
