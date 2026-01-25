Darjeeling Hills leaders to interlocutor: ‘Want Gorkhaland state, or UT, with full legislative powers’

Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri of GJM meet Pankaj Kumar Singh, former deputy national security advisor who have been appointed as interlocutor for Darjeeling issue by the Home Ministry. (Express Photo)

Leaders of the Darjeeling Hills on Saturday met the Central government’s Interlocutor Pankaj Kumar Singh and “unequivocally” demanded the “creation of Gorkhaland as a state or a Union Territory with full legislative powers”.

Singh, a former deputy national security adviser who has been tasked by the Centre with addressing the long-pending demands of the Gorkha community in the region, is on his first visit to Darjeeling after his appointment as interlocutor.

He held a series of meetings with the Hill leaders since his arrival on Friday.

The Hill leaders included representatives of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), who highlighted that if not a state, the “creation of a Union Territory with full legislative powers” is a must. They also pressed for tribal status for 11 Gorkha sub-tribes.