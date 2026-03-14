Darjeeling DM Manish Mishra shifted to state home dept amid central deputation buzz

Amid reports that the Union home ministry may seek the services of Siliguri police commissioner C Sudhakar and Darjeeling DM Manish Mishra on central deputation following the row over “protocol breach” during President Droupadi Murmu’s recent north Bengal visit, the state government on Friday transferred Mishra and posted him as special secretary in the state home department.

Senior WBCS officer Sunil Agarwal, currently special secretary in the North Bengal Development Department, has been given additional charge as Darjeeling district magistrate, according to a notification issued by the state government. However, state administration sources have not confirmed whether Sudhakar was transferred or asked to report at Kolkata.

The administrative reshuffle came hours after reports surfaced that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was considering seeking the services of the two officers in connection with the controversy surrounding the President’s visit to North Bengal last week.

The controversy erupted during Murmu’s visit last Saturday to attend the ninth International Santhal Conference near Bagdogra in Darjeeling district.

A political slugfest broke out in poll-bound West Bengal after Murmu flagged the lack of development among tribals in north Bengal, drawing a sharp retort from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC of insulting the President.

The President had also expressed dissatisfaction over the last-minute change of the programme venue.

The event was initially scheduled to be held at the Santoshini Vidyachakra High School ground at Bidhannagar in Phansidewa block, but was later shifted to Gosainpur near Bagdogra airport.

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Addressing the conference, Murmu expressed concern that Santals and other Adivasi communities in north Bengal were yet to fully benefit from development despite their contribution to the nation, triggering a sharp reaction from the TMC.

Banerjee accused the President of speaking “on the advice of the BJP” and questioned her silence on alleged atrocities against tribals in states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister had rejected allegations of any protocol breach and accused the BJP of politicising the President’s visit.

“I am sorry, Madam. I apologise. I hold you in high esteem. However, you have fallen into the trap of the BJP’s political agenda,” Banerjee said while addressing a protest rally in Kolkata’s Esplanade.

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Wading into the controversy, Prime Minister Modi accused the West Bengal government of insulting the President during her visit, calling the episode “shameful and unprecedented” and alleging that the TMC dispensation had “truly crossed all limits”.

In a social media post, Banerjee said the International Santhal Conference had been organised by the International Santhal Council, a non-governmental organisation, and not by the state government.

She also said the district administration had coordinated with the President’s Secretariat and informed it earlier about logistical constraints at the original venue.

Banerjee further said several senior officials, including the Siliguri mayor and the Darjeeling district magistrate, were present to receive the President, asserting that no protocol violation had taken place.