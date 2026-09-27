109-year-old Dankuni railway station in Bengal to get Rs 18.66 crore upgrade
Dankuni railway station redevelopment: The 109-year-old Dankuni railway station in Bengal is set for an Rs 18.66 crore upgrade under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with several passenger and station infrastructure works already completed.
Redevelopment of Dankuni railway station: The Ministry of Railways is upgrading the 109-year-old Dankuni railway station in West Bengal under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Located on the Howrah-Bardhaman Chord line, the station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division.
Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
Dankuni is an important intercity railway station serving the Kolkata metropolitan region. Built in 1917, the SG-3 category station handles an average daily footfall of more than 30,000 passengers, including both incoming and outgoing passengers.
Well connected to Howrah and Sealdah, Dankuni serves as a key rail hub for the region and an important intermediate stoppage for mail and express trains travelling to and from southern and northeastern states of the country. Now, with passenger numbers expected to rise in the coming years, the station is also set to play an important role in regional rail connectivity.
According to Eastern Railway, the strategic location of Dankuni railway station has also contributed to the development of Dankuni as an important industrial hub. Its proximity to industrial areas and strong rail connectivity have helped attract businesses and industries to the region, supporting economic activity and creating employment opportunities.
Modernisation of Dankuni railway station
The redevelopment of Dankuni Railway Station is being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 18.66 crore. According to the zonal railway, several works have already been completed, including the ground floor of the main station building, renovation of the building facade and construction of the porch.
Development of the circulating and parking areas, platform surfaces and sheds has also been completed. The station has also received improved lighting and new train information and GPS clock systems.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More