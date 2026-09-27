109-year-old Dankuni railway station in Bengal to get Rs 18.66 crore upgrade

The 109-year-old Dankuni railway station in West Bengal is set to receive an Rs 18.66-crore upgrade. (Image generated using AI)

Redevelopment of Dankuni railway station: The Ministry of Railways is upgrading the 109-year-old Dankuni railway station in West Bengal under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Located on the Howrah-Bardhaman Chord line, the station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division.

Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

Dankuni is an important intercity railway station serving the Kolkata metropolitan region. Built in 1917, the SG-3 category station handles an average daily footfall of more than 30,000 passengers, including both incoming and outgoing passengers.