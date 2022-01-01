Dakhineswar, Belur Math to be shut for visitors today

With West Bengal witnessing a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, a few temples in and around Kolkata – including Dakshineswar and Belur Math – will remain shut for visitors on January 1.

Usually, thousands turn up for darshan and puja in Dakhineswar and Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, on the first day of the year. Kalighat, too, will remain shut for devotees on New Year’s day.

Normally, footfalls at these temples are high on the first day of the year.

“There are apprehensions over surge in Covid cases post new year celebrations. Hence, to avoid massive crowds on first day of the year, it has been decided to keep the temple closed. It will open on January 2,” said Kushal Chowdhury, secretary of the Kali Temple and Debottar Trust.

However, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Mayapur, and several other temples will keep their doors open for visitors.

In fact, a large number of devotees from nearly 70 nationalities will welcome 2022 at a ‘Kirtan Fest’ in Mayapur on Saturday.

“As the pandemic is again becoming a cause for concern, the Kirtan Fest at ISKCON Mayapur is aimed at welcoming the New Year amid chanting of the holy names of Sri Sri Gaur Nitai. The devotees will also pray for the safety and good health of the people across the world,” said Subrata Das, spokesperson, Iskcon, Mayapur.

The Iskcon Mayapur authorities have made arrangements to ensure that all Covid protocols are followed amid the rise in cases.