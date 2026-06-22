DA hike, 1.7 lakh jobs, new airport headline Swapan Dasgupta’s Bengal budget

A 38 per cent dearness allowance for state government employees, recruitment to fill 1 lakh vacant posts, and a new airport near Kolkata are highlights of the budget announcements by West Bengal’s new Finance Minister, Swapan Dasgupta, today.

Addressing the Assembly, Dasgupta said the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in Bengal has inherited a debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore from the Mamata Banerjee administration, which was voted out last month. He said all welfare schemes brought by the previous government would continue.

The Finance Minister announced that one lakh vacant posts in the state government will be filled up and 33 per cent of these positions will be reserved for women. He also announced plans to fill up 50,000 teachers’ posts and 20,000 positions in the police forces. “The state government employees, semi-government employees, teachers and non-teaching staff play an important role in the government’s work and policy implementation. To recognise their contribution, I am happy to announce an additional 20 per cent dearness allowance on top of the current 18 per cent,” he said. The hike in allowance, which would also benefit pensioners, will come into force from October 1.