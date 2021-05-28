Cyclone Yaas: Mamata, Modi to meet today

This will be the first meeting of the two in-person after a bitter election campaign in the state. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda Air Base in Paschim Medinipur on Friday when the two will be taking separate aerial surveys of the areas affected by cyclone Yaas.

This will be the first meeting of the two in-person after a bitter election campaign in the state. Last week, Banerjee had attended an online Covid review meeting of PM Modi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here after conducting a survey of cyclone-affected areas in Odisha. He will reach Kalaikunda via Digha, and take his flight to Delhi from there. We will have a short review meeting on cyclone Yaas at Kalaikunda,” Banerjee told mediapersons at the secretariat.

Banerjee, along with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, is scheduled to do an aerial survey of the affected areas of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas on Friday.

After that, she will hold a review meeting with district administration officials at Sagar. She will then head to Digha in Purba Medinipur. After conducting an aerial survey of Purba Medinipur, she will hold a district review meeting in Digha and return to Kolkata on May 29.