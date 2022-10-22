scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Cyclone Sitrang: Kolkata Municipal Corporation makes emergency preparations

Sewerage Department officials said there are 430 pumps in 79 pumping stations in the city. To ensure that they work properly, instructions have been given to the officials on duty at the pumping stations.

The KMC's lighting department has been asked to be “very careful” to avoid accidents from electric poles. (Representational/File)

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has advised various departments to make emergency preparations for the cyclonic storm.

Sewerage Department officials said there are 430 pumps in 79 pumping stations in the city. To ensure that they work properly, instructions have been given to the officials on duty at the pumping stations. The municipality has cancelled the holidays of all emergency departments. A 24-hour surveillance will continue from the two control rooms of the municipality, a senior official said.

The second control room, inaugurated a few months ago, has multiple large screens. If water accumulates anywhere in the city, it will appear on the screen. Apart from the central team of the municipality, borough-based vehicles and workers will work to remove the accumulated water, if the situation arises, a senior official said.

The KMC’s lighting department has been asked to be “very careful” to avoid accidents from electric poles.

There have been several deaths due to electrocution during rains in recent past.

