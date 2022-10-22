Cyclone Sitrang: Bengal braces for heavy rain, storm

The West Bengal government is bracing for a storm accompanied by heavy rainfall which is likely to develop into a cyclone, named Sitrang, with the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The cyclone will move towards West Bengal from Odisha before it enters Bangladesh, weather officials said.

A satellite image shows progression of cyclone, Friday. (IMD) A satellite image shows progression of cyclone, Friday. (IMD)

Though there is no clear indication of where exactly the storm will hit, an administrative meeting was held in Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Friday. The administrations in all the districts have been alerted for an exigency. Also, administrative officials of the coastal areas have already been warned of possible emergency.

“A low-pressure area persists over the north and south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday and into a deep depression by the next day.

Then it is very likely to re-curve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal by Monday (October 24). It is likely to move gradually north-north-eastwards and reach near West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on October 25, skirting the Odisha coast,” read a statement issued by the IMD’s regional office in Kolkata.

In anticipation of the formation of a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from Sunday onwards until further notice and a red alert has been issued by the weather department in this regard. Those who are in deep sea have been advised to return to the coast by Saturday night.

Offshore activities in the North Bay of Bengal have been suspended on October 24 and 25. The weather department has advised to restrict the ferry services.

Advertisement

“Ferry services may be restricted in the Sunderban areas on October 24 and 25. Water-bound tourist activities at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur and Sagar etc. may be restricted on October 24 and 25,” the department said in an advisory.

The low-pressure zone is likely to move gradually north-north-eastwards and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on October 25, skirting Odisha coast, the IMD says.

Light to moderate rain with thunder will occur at many places on October 24 and 25 in several districts of south Bengal.

Advertisement

A yellow warning has been issued for October 24, predicting heavy rain (07–11 cm) at one or two places in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of south Bengal.

An orange warning has been issued with prediction of heavy to very heavy rain (7–20 cm) at a couple of places in the three districts. Weather Department has issued wind warning for coastal areas.

“Wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts and wind speed of 30-40 kmph is likely in Kolkata, Hooghly and West Midnapore districts. On October 25, wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is likely in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts and wind speed 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore districts,” said the weather department.