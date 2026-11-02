Cyclone Murasu landfall: What Bengal weather forecast says for this week

In view of Cyclone Murasu—projected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Tuesday—the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has forecast light rain or thundershowers at one or two places in North Bengal districts till 8.30 am on Tuesday and in South Bengal districts on Wednesday as well.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts may receive light rain later on Tuesday, while dry weather prevails elsewhere in the north. Dry weather is expected across all districts in the region from Wednesday till the end of the week.

For South Bengal, light rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places across all districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places over North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia districts, with dry weather expected over the rest of the region. Dry conditions will dominate the southern districts from Wednesday to Sunday.