Cyclone Arnab: West Bengal to receive heavy rainfall from tomorrow

Written by Sharanyo Basu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in West Bengal from Tuesday, even though Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, is unlikely to directly affect the state.

According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata is expected to experience partly cloudy skies but no rain till Tuesday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to range between 31.5℃ and 23.6℃. Maximum and minimum relative humidity is expected to remain between 83 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

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Scattered rain may begin in Kolkata on Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, for Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty winds may also blow at speeds of 30-40 kmph. There is also a possibility of scattered rain in one or two places in Kolkata on Friday.